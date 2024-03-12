BJP, Jana Sena and TDP to hold public meeting on March 17

The public meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district will be the first by the three parties after they forged an electoral alliance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 03:42 PM

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan will share dais after a decade as they will come together for a public meeting at Chilakaluripet on March 17 to launch NDA’s campaign for elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha in Andhra Pradesh.

The public meeting at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district will be the first by the three parties after they forged an electoral alliance. N. Chandrababu Naidu had never shared public dais with PM Modi since walking out of the BJP-led NDA in 2018. Pawan Kalyan had addressed a public meeting with the PM Modi in Hyderabad in November last year during the campaign for Telangana Assembly elections.

However, the three leaders will be coming together at a public meeting after a decade. It was in 2014 that they campaigned together. Jana Sena had not contested the elections then but Pawan Kalyan had campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance The TDP, BJP and JSP are working to make the March 17 public meeting a huge success to launch their joint campaign on a grand scale.