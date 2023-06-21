AP BJP president Veerraju rules out pact with TDP

Veerraju also felt that Chandrababu, who had banned the entry of CBI into the state, had no right to talk on law and order now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Veerraju also felt that Chandrababu, who had banned the entry of CBI into the state, had no right to talk on law and order now

Ongole: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has ruled out any electoral alliance with the Telugu Desam Party.

Reacting to reports in a section of media here on Wednesday, he said there was no way of joining hands with a person who humiliated the BJP. It was Chandrababu Naidu who did not want the special category status for Andhra Pradesh and it was also he who wanted it now, he pointed out. “He boasts of changing Prime Ministers and weilding power at the Centre. Why did he not get the railway zone then for Visakhapatnam then. How can he have an electoral understanding with BJP which he said was vying with NOTA,” he asked.

Veerraju also felt that Chandrababu, who had banned the entry of CBI into the state, had no right to talk on law and order now. “Will law and order be under control if Chandrababu is at the helm? When the union Home Minister Amit Shah was attacked in Tirupati, did he take any action?,” he asked.