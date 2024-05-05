BJP urges ECI to deploy Central forces in Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency

The party stated that to conduct free and fair elections there was a need to deploy central paramilitary forces in the constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 05:38 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of indulging in unethical means to garner the support of the voters, the BJP on Sunday urged the State Chief Electoral Officer to deploy central paramilitary forces in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to conduct free and fair elections.

The BJP in a complaint claimed that Congress leaders were trying to lure the voters by offering cash. The party claimed that Ministers had managed to arrange Rs.100 crore in the Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency to distribute among the voters. Further, the Congress leaders were making efforts to poach the local body representatives of Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency by offering Rs.20 lakh to Rs.30 lakh, the party said.

