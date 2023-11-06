AP CID files petition to attach assets of accused in Fiber Net scam

The assets sought to be attached are located in Guntur and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has filed a petition in the Anti-Corruption Bureau special court on Monday seeking attachment of assets belonging to persons close to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is an accused in the case.

The Andhra Pradesh Home department has already gave the consent to the proposal.

The assets sought to be attached are located in Guntur and Visakhapatnam in the state, and in Hyderabad and Rangareddy district of Telangana.

The CID had registered a case alleging Rs 114 crore irregularities in the Fiber Net scam during the tenure of the Telugu Desam Party government headed by Chandrababu Naidu in 2014-19.

