AP CM Jagan condoles death of Veteran Telugu actor Jamuna

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Jamuna, the film star of yesteryear’s and former MP.
Jamuna’s death brings an end to the golden era artists of Telugu cinema, he said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. The actress breathed her last in Hyderabad. She was 86. Jamuna acted in 200 films in Telugu and other languages.
She got acclaim for her roles films like Moogamanasulu and Missamma which had stolen millions of hearts.