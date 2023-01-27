Veteran Telugu actor Jamuna passes away

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Jamuna passed away on Friday morning due to age-related ailments. She breathed her last at her residence in Hyderabad. The legendary actor is known for movies like ‘Missamma’, ‘Appu Chesi Pappu Koodu’, ‘Bhagyarekha’, ‘Donga Ramudu’, ‘Pooja Phalam’, ‘Gundamma Katha’, ‘Mooga Manasulu’, and ‘Letha Manasulu’, among others. She was married to Juluri Ramana Rao in 1965, and is survived by her son Vamsee Juluri and daughter Sravanthi Juluri, who is an artist.

Born to Kausalaya Devi and Srinivas Rao on August 30, 1936, in Hampi, she grew up in Duggirala in Guntur district (Andhra Pradesh) when her family moved there. A stage artiste in school, she made her debut in Telugu films with ‘Puttillu’, and went on to do many memorable roles and have an illustrious career for over five decades. She acted with other legendary actors of the era such as NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Savitri and SV Ranga Rao, among others.