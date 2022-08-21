AP: CM Jagan to meet Modi on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday. Jagan will stay at Janpath-1 on Sunday night and meet Modi at 10.30 a.m. in the morning for a key meeting which is likely to discuss issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

Polavaram project funds is top on the agenda and the Chief Minister wants to seek R and R package for the displaced persons of the project. Besides, he is likely to take up pending aspects with regard to bifurcation promises. However, they are most likely to discuss political issues as well in the wake of developments in Bihar. With Nitish Kumar’s party parting ways with the NDA, BJP may seek the YSR Congress Support in the Rajya Sabha.The possibility of Modi inviting the YSRCP to be part of the NDA government at the Centre is also not ruled out, political observers say. But Jagan may decide to extend support from outside as he is doing at present, some opine.

Jagan’s meeting with Modi will be a blow to the opposition Telugu Desam Party in the state as its president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been trying to get closer to the BJP with an eye on the 2024 elections, it is felt.