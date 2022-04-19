AP CM YS Jagan meets Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar in Vizag

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Photo: Twitter

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy called on his Haryana counterpart Manoharlal Khattar here on Tuesday. It was a courtesy call on the Haryana Chief Minister who is reportedly undergoing treatment at the Pema Wellness Resorts in Rushikonda here for the past four days.

The meeting was brief and Jagan was accompanied during the visit by Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Industries minister Gudivada Amaranath and former minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao.

