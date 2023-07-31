| Ap Cm Ys Jagan To Lay Foundation For Many Projects In Visakhapatnam On Tuesday

AP CM YS Jagan to lay foundation for many projects in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Rs 600 crore Inorbit Mall of the Raheja Group near the Kailasapuram Visakhapatnam Port hospital is one of the projects for which foundation stone would be laid

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will lay the foundation stones for a number of projects in the city on Tuesday.

They include the Rs 600 crore Inorbit Mall of the Raheja Group near the Kailasapuram Visakhapatnam Port hospital. The built up area of the mall would be over 6 lakh sft and is expected to generate over 2,000 jobs.

He will also lay the foundation stones for about 50 GVMC projects for laying of new parks, bridges and roads.

At Andhra University, the Chief Minister will launch four new projects which include an IT training center, AU-Startup and Technology Incubation Hub, and skill development centers.

