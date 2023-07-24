AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy affirms Amaravati for all

Amaravati was for all and government was constructing permanent housing for over 50,000 poor families at a cost of Rs 1,829.57 crore on 1,402.58 acres, he disclosed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

File Photo.

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday lamented that many evil forces were creating hurdles for the good things taken up by the YSR Congress Party government in the state.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone for housing projects at Krishnayapalem and Venkatapalem in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area here, he said it was a red letter day in the history of the state as the government had overcome all legal hurdles to launch the schemes to provide social justice.

“Some people had argued that the capital would not develop if the poor were provided houses. This is called capital. Can’t the poor live here? Now the government is with the poor and today the foundation stone is laid to make Amaravati a social Amaravati,” he stated.

Jagan alleged that the Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his men had filed 18 petitions in High Court and five petitions in Supreme Court and with the assistance of `foster son’ Pawan Kalyan and yellow media, opposed distribution of house sites, he said.

Amaravati was for all and government was constructing permanent housing for over 50,000 poor families at a cost of Rs 1,829.57 crore on 1,402.58 acres, he disclosed.