AP CM’s letter to CJI ‘blatant attempt’ to discredit judiciary: DHCBA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Bar Association has condemned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter casting aspersions on Supreme Court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana and judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

“The writing and circulation of the ill-founded letter dated 06.10.2020 written by Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, which unfairly and without reason, casts serious aspersions on the alleged conduct of Hon’ble Mr. Justice N.V. Ramana, Judge, Supreme Court of India, and Hon’ble Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh is an abject and uncalled for interference in the due administration of justice by the Hon’ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh,” the DHCBA said in a resolution.

The DHCBA, which is currently headed by senior advocate Mohit Mathur, also said that the writing of the letter and its circulation in public domain is clearly a dishonest attempt at overawing the independence of judiciary and tantamount to contempt of court.

“The Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns this blatant attempt to shake the confidence of the public at large in the judicial institution which has been performing its duty of due administration of justice assigned to it by the Constitution of India.

“The DHCBA unequivocally, categorically, and in strongest possible terms, condemns the allegations cast upon Justice N.V. Ramana,” the resolution said.

The bar body also said that Justice Ramana, who is next in line to become the CJI, has been one of the most virtuous Judges with the highest level of integrity.