AP: ED conducts searches at Guntur’s NRI Hospital

The raids pertained to irregularities committed by the hospital during COVID and its financial transactions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Guntur: Enforcement Directorate officials began searches in the NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri near here on Friday.

Four ED teams from Delhi conducted simultaneous raids on NRI Hospital, medical college, residences of its directors as well as their lawyers.

Some time ago, police took into custody two employees of NRI Hospital who allegedly committed fraud.