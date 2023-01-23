AP farmers stage protest in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:55 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Adilabad: About 30 farmers from Amaravathi in Andhra Pradesh staged a sit-in on Monday in front of a trader’s home here, alleging he cheated them of Rs 6 crore.

Farmers told the media that they had lent funds to the trader trusting his promise that he would pay exorbitant rates of interest. Some of them accused the trader of evading payment of the cost of the cotton produce that he purchased from them a few weeks back. They alleged that they were duped by him.

However, no complaint was lodged, police said.