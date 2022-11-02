Adilabad: Mukhra (K) sets up two solar grids to achieve financial empowerment

Published Date - 07:32 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Solar grids installed in Mukhra (K) village in Echoda mandal on Wednesday.

Adilabad: In yet another novel move, the district’s sole model village Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal on Wednesday set up two solar grids that can produce electricity of 6 KV. The grids worth Rs 4 lakh were set up using revenue earned selling of vermi-compost fertilizer produced by the rural civic body.

Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi said the grids were established to achieve self-reliance in electricity and for financial empowerment. She said the village would be able to save power expenses to the tune of Rs 10,000 per month. She added that while 4 kv power would be consumed by the civic body, the remaining 2kv electricity was going to be sold to the power grid, helping the village to make profits.

Meenakshi attributed the success of the village to the ambitious Palle Pragathi scheme introduced by the government and cooperation of the governing council of the civic body. She thanked those who extended support to her in administering the village and making it a model gram panchayat in Telangana.

Mukhra (K) made a profit of Rs 7 lakh through selling vermin-compost fertilizer produced using dry waste generated in the village from December of 2020 till October of 2022. It won Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022, a national award for effectively implementing various schemes in April. union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav was all praise for Mukhra (K) village for improving greenery and achieving 100 percent of sustaining of saplings planted under Telanganaku Harita Haram.

Having a population of 750, the village achieved open defecation-free tag by constructing toilets in all households. Two dust bins were given to every family as part of sanitation measures and consumption of liquor is voluntarily prohibited. The dwellers resolved to send their children only to government-run schools. Local public representatives ensured 3-acre plots to all Dalit families of the village for cultivation.