AP: Former MLA Patapati Sarraju passes away at 72

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 18 February 23
Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Kshatriya Corporation and former MLA Patapati Sarraju died of heart attack

Bhimavaram: Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Kshatriya Corporation and former MLA Patapati Sarraju died of heart attack here on Friday night.

He was 72 and is survived by wife, and two sons.

Sarraju was elected on Congress ticket from Undi constituency in 2004. He was nominated as chairman of Kshatriya Corporation by the Jagan government. He went to Bhimavaram on Friday night to attend a marriage and after returning home suffered a heart attack. His family members rushed to a private hospital in the town where he died while undergoing treatment.

