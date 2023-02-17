AP: Kannababu describes Lokesh’s padayatra as lacklustre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Former minister Kurasala Kannababu has described the padayatra of Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh as lacklustre

Vijayawada: Former minister Kurasala Kannababu has described the padayatra of Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh as lacklustre sans people’s response to it.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, he said that padayatra did not have any agenda except criticising the YSR Congress Party government.

“Chandrababu claims to have 40 years in industry. But can he name one good scheme of his? Now the situation is such he cannot win even from his Kuppam constituency. And his regime always witnessed drought which followed him wherever he went,” he recalled.

On Lokesh’s criticism of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the YSRCP leader said the former who failed to win an Assembly election, had no right to indulge in it. He also condemned the foul language used by Lokesh during padayatra.