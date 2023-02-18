Andhra CM directs officials to ensure quality construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies

By ANI Updated On - 10:14 AM, Sat - 18 February 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure high quality in the construction of houses in Jagananna Colonies using the 36 labs already established across the State for testing cement, steel and bricks.

At a review meeting on Housing held here on Friday, the Chief Minister said owning a house is the dream of the poor and construction of quality houses only would keep the poor happy. While efforts should be made to provide basic infrastructure like water, electricity and drainage on a priority basis in completed layouts, village and ward secretariats should play a crucial role in their maintenance, he said.

When the officials told him that the construction of houses for 30,000 people has been delayed due to court cases in various districts, he directed the officials to take immediate steps for land acquisition to distribute house sites for them. The officials informed him that they have already selected alternative lands for two layouts in Prakasam and Anantapuram districts because of the pending cases in courts.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the construction of TIDCO houses and said that the Government spent Rs.8,734crore on their construction and providing basic infrastructure in the last three and half years while the expenditure was only Rs. 8015crore in 5-year TDP rule.

He said that beneficiaries availed Rs 10,339 crore benefit additionally as the Government has also given them 300 square feet of houses free of cost after waiving of their contribution.

This apart, Government has also provided a subsidy worth Rs 482 crore in the contributory payment of beneficiaries for the houses being built in 365 and 430 square feet area. The government has also spent another Rs 1200 crore by waiving the registration charges, he said, adding that the total expenditure spent on TIDCO houses so far reaches Rs 20,745 crore.

The Chief Minister further said that the Government is totally spending a whopping Rs 1,05, 886.61 crore on the construction of houses for the poor including the expenditure of Rs 32,909 crore spent on the basic infrastructure of water, drainage and electricity, Rs. 3,117crore for initiating the works, Rs 13,780crore for supplying free sand and equipment at low cost, Rs. 17,132.78crore worth Government land of 28,554.64 acres distributed for the poor, Rs 15,364.50crore spent on acquiring 25,374.66 acres of land for distribution of house sites, Rs 12,405crore worth house sites distributed to the poor in Visakhapatnam and Rs 11,200.62 crore worth land of 13,425.14 acres distributed.