AP Governor congratulates mountaineer from Mahabubabad

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

AP Governor congratulating Mountaineer Yashwanth Naik from Mahabubabad district on Friday.

Mahabubabad: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has appreciated young mountaineer from Ullepalle Bhukya Thanda of Maripeda mandal in the district Bhukya Yashwanth Naik at the former’s office in Vijayawada on Friday. The governor has also provided him with Rs one lakh financial assistance for the use of his future endeavours.

Sharing his happiness over the assistance from the AP Governor with ‘Telangana Today’, Yashwanth said that the Governor had wished him that he would scale Mt Everest. He scaled Europe’s highest peak Mount Elbrus (5642 metres) in Russia in September last year.

“While I first summitted the highest level of peak Leh in the Trans-Himalaya mountain range in August 2021, I managed to scale Africa’s highest Kilimanjaro in the same year.

In 2022, I submitted two mountain peaks, Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh in June and Mount Elbrus in September,” said the 19-year-old mountaineer who wants to summit seven different mountain peaks.

He underwent training in Bhongir School of rock climbing and got training from Transcend Adventure, Hyderabad. “Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya congratulated me last year,” Yashwanth said.