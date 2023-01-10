Tribal student Banothu Vennela to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

Santhosh Kumar congratulated Vennela and announced a financial assistance of Rs.3 lakh and assured he would extend all support to her in the future.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:56 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Before she set out on her mission of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania from January 19, tribal student Banoth Vennela called upon on Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar and took his blessings at Pragati Bhavan.

“We are a tribal family from Somavaram Peta village in Machareddy Mandal of Kamareddy District and I have liked mountain climbing since childhood,” Vennela said, adding that she was aiming at climbing 5895 metre-mountain in Africa from January 19. She also had plans of climbing Mount Everest (8840 metres) in the future.

Founder member of Green India Challenge Raghava was also present.