Kamareddy tribal girl conquers Kilimanjaro Mountain

Banoth Vennela, a tribal girl from Kamareddy district, has joined an elite club of tribal youngsters from the State who have climbed the Kilimanjaro Mountain on Jan 26.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Banoth Vennela, a tribal girl from Somavaram Peta village, Machareddy Mandal of Kamareddy district, has joined an elite club of tribal youngsters from the State who have climbed the Kilimanjaro Mountain on January 26.

Vennela, as a mark of respect for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, displayed a banner with pictures of both the leaders.

Also Read Tribal student Banothu Vennela to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

The banner also carried the message of the Green India Challenge promoted by Santosh Kumar for green initiatives.

She expressed gratitude to Santosh Kumar for providing her with a financial aid of Rs.3 lakh which enabled her to realise her goal. She also thanked the Chief Minister and the organizers of the Green India Challenge for their support.

Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar, while congratulating Vennela said she not only brought laurels to herself and her family but also to the entire State of Telangana. He wished her the best of luck for her future endeavours.