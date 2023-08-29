AP Govt to file case against Eenadu on Polavaram reports

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to file a defamation case against Telugu daily Eenadu for publishing false news on Polavaram project and issued prosecution orders.

The government which objected to the fake stories published by Eenadu on May 12 this year notwithstanding its sincere efforts to construct the project, now directed taking action under criminal prosecution of defamation, according to official sources.

