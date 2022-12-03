AP: Gudivada Amarnath decries false propaganda by Eendau, Andhra Jyothi against govt

The minister condemned the false propaganda by both media houses against the state government.

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath here on Saturday condemned the false propaganda by Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi media houses against the state government.

Reacting to the reports that investors were leaving Andhra Pradesh for other states due to the present government, he wondered if it was proper to say that Amar Raja Batteries had left the state just because it invested elsewhere and described it as an attempt to tarnish the image of the government.

“They are spreading false propaganda for the sake of Chandrababu and the yellow media cannot lift him up with any number of jockeys. The Heritage business of Chandrababu is very much in Andhra Pradesh. Did the government ever trouble him in these three and a half years? Our government always supports industrialists and are they not running Priya, Eenadu, and Andhra Jyothi from here?” he asked.