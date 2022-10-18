AP Minister Gudivada Amarnath describes Pawan Kalyan as villain in politics

(File Photo) Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath has described film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan as a hero only on screen, but a villain in politics.

Reacting to the meeting of Pawan Kalyan and Telugu Desam Party president N.Chandrababu Naidu who jointly held a media conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday and gave a call for all political parties to come together in order to save democracy in Andhra Pradesh, the minister told reporters here that the duo had only unmasked themselves to flaunt a new alliance. “We have been saying this all along and now they came out finally to begin a new relationship. If they want to go together, let them do so, but why cheat the people?” he asked.

Amarnath also expressed surprise that Chandrababu Naidu chose to call on Pawan Kalyan to express solidarity with him. ” What happened in Vizag? Was it the YSRCP men who attacked Pawan Kalyan or the Pawan Kalyan’s men who attacked ministers at the airport. When the police are taking legal action on those who attacked the ministers, Chandrababu Naidu is supporting the those who attacked. And they say there is no democracy in the state standing in the heart of Vijayawada. People are watching this,” he remarked.

The minister also said Pawan Kalyan had no right to talk about Kapu leader the late Ranga, standing in the company of the person who was responsible for Ranga’s death. It was a pity that the actor now suddenly remembered the Kapu community. And where did he hide when Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham was tortured by the police, he asked. He described Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party as not Kapu Jana Sena but only a Kamma Jana Sena led by Chandrababu and Nadendla Manohar.

That Pawan Kalyan talked about privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant even while sailing with the BJP only betrayed his double standards, the minister pointed out and said Visakhapatnam would be made executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, come what may. And the duo would be solely responsible if anything happened to Amaravaati farmers whom they sponsored, he stated.