AP ICET result 2023 likely to release today; check direct link

Candidates who applied for the exam can check their result on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2023) result is expected to be released today. The media reports say that the Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, and Sri Krishnadevaraya University might announce the results on their official websites today. Candidates who applied for the exam can check their result on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and Manabadi.

Candidates who have cleared the AP ICET 2023 can apply for further processes like admission and counseling. The counseling date and application form will be available soon on the official counseling portal.

How to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2023 result on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the details like ticket number, date of birth, and hall ticket number.

Step 4: The AP ICET 2023 rank will be displayed and available for download and printing.