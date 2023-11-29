AP: Lakshminarayana talks of floating new political party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) VV Lakshminarayana has said that he was contemplating on starting a new political party if needed.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, he said that he would once again contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in the coming elections. There was a need to remove bogus votes and the Election Commission should be alert to the issue of removing genuine voters, he felt.

Lakshminarayana said that a mega job mela would be conducted on December 2 at Sanketika Engineering College behind the Pothina Mallayya Palem cricket stadium under the aegis of JD Foundation and Nipuna Human Development Foundation. and urged the unemployed to utilise the opportunity. As many as 50 companies would participate in the mela and offer letters would be issued on the spot to the selected candidates. Candidates with qualifications of tenth class and above could attend the mela and skill development programme would be conducted to candidates who were somewhat backward, he revealed.

And based on the response to the mela, another job mela would be conducted in future, he disclosed.