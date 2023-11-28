28 power sub-stations launched in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy here on Tuesday inaugurated 12 electrical sub-stations and laid foundation stone for 16 more by virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government’s aim was to supply quality power to every region which was why he announced supplying electricity to farmers for nine hours during day-time.

This is the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corporation Ltd., (APTransco) that as many as 28 substations were launched simultaneously.

“We are spending nearly Rs 3,099 crore on substations alone. We already started some and the work on some more substations will begin shortly. We are also initiating 850 megawatt solar power at a cost of Rs 3,400 crore which will create 1,700 jobs. An agreement with HPCL for investment of Rs 10,000 crore will be signed shortly,” the Chief Minister said.