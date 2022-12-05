AP Minister praises CM KCR for development of Yadadri temple

Viswarup visited the temple on Monday along with his family members and participated in a special pooja.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:27 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Minister Pinipe Vishwarup on Monday praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for developing the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple into a mesmerizing spiritual centre with its sculptures and structures.

Speaking to the media later, the AP Minister said the entire world was in awe of the development of the Yadadri temple. The name of Chandrashekhar Rao would be remain etched in history for the mission he undertook to renovate and rebuild the temple, especially by giving special focus to the sculptures and structure of the temple reflecting culture and heritage, he said.

Stating that he was a stout devotee of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Viswarup said he was visiting the temple after recovery as he undergone a surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. He would again visit the Yadadri temple after three months, he added.