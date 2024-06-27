Relative gets 20 years jail for raping minor boy in Adilabad

Court sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 after convicting him for raping a minor boy three years ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 07:28 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) cases here on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 after convicting him for raping a minor boy three years ago.

The court’s special and district additional judge Dr P Shivaram Prasad delivered the judgement, awarding the term and fine against Shivarathri Mahesh (30) for raping his relative, an eight-year-old boy, after offering him candies in Neradigonda mandal centre on June 2 in 2021.

The court cross-examined eleven eye-witnesses and verified evidence produced before it by public prosecutor Ramana Reddy. It also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to extend a compensation of Rs.5 lakh to the victim.

The then DSP Uday Reddy took up investigations and collected evidence establishing the role of Mahesh.