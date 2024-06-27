Raja Singh criticizes CM Revanth for rise in crime in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The BJP legislator from Goshamahal, Thakur Raja Singh, criticized the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy for the rise in the crime incidents in the city.

Taking to social media, the BJP legislator, said the government and in particular the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy were playing into hands of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen party (AIMIM) and obeying Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Due to undue influence of AIMIM MLAs and leaders in the policing, the law-and-order situation is deteriorating. The AIMIM is not allowing the police to work freely due to which murders are taking place in the old city,” said Raja Singh.

इनके हिसाब से वन्दे मातरम, जय हिन्द और भारत माता की जय बोलना इनके मज़हब के खिलाफ है… pic.twitter.com/TR8Q8qc25Q — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 25, 2024

He said the Chief Minister should focus on controlling the deteriorating law and order situation in the city. “Daylight robberies are taking place in the city,” he said, citing the case of an attempt to loot a jewelry shop at Kompally. Raja Singh, also mentioned about big property offences in the city in the last couple of weeks in his video. “Revanth Reddy, should not be afraid of anyone. He has a police department and he should instruct them to work fearlessly,” he said.