Heavy persistent rains lash Hyderabad

Several parts of the city including Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, Marredpally, and Secunderabad experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 07:33 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: After days of anticipation, Hyderabad has finally witnessed significant rainfall, accompanied by intense thunder and lightning strikes across the city on Thursday. The downpour led to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions in many areas.

According to data from the Telangana Development and Planning Society by 5 pm, several parts of the city including Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, Marredpally, and Secunderabad experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Bandlaguda recorded a significant rainfall of 18.5 mm.

The city also witnessed a notable drop in temperatures, with the maximum recorded temperature around 33 degree Celsius.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department, generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershowers, accompanied by strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, likely to occur at isolated places on Friday.

Other districts of Telangana, including Karimnagar, Vikarabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri, also reported heavy rainfall. Notably, Manakondur in Karimnagar recorded a substantial rainfall of 51.3 mm.

Looking ahead to Friday, the weather forecast suggests strong surface winds continuing at isolated places in various districts including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajigiri, and Hyderabad.