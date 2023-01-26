AP: Nellore farmer’s son bags Rs 1.2 crore Intel package

A final year student of IIT Kharagpur from the district, Venkata Saikrishna Reddy, was selected by Intel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Nellore: A final year student of IIT Kharagpur from the district, Venkata Saikrishna Reddy, was selected by Intel of the US for a job at Rs.1.2 crore per annum.

Hailing from Patajangalapalli of Atmakuru mandal in the Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, he will join Intel in August after completing the course in May this year.

Saikrishna Reddy’s father Muralidhar Reddy is a farmer and mother Lakshmidevi helps him in the fields.