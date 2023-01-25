Selfie with snake proves fatal for Nellore youth

A youth's craze for taking a selfie with a snake saw him lose his life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Representational Image

Nellore: A youth’s craze for taking a selfie with a snake saw him lose his life.

According to reports, Manikanta Reddy was running a fruit juice kiosk In Kandukuru town of the district. On Tuesday night, a snake charmer arrived near the RTC Depot. Manikanta took the snake from the snake charmer, wore it around his neck, and took a selfie with his mobile. But the snake bit him while it was being removed from the neck.

He was rushed to the RIMS hospital in Ongole but died on the way.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.