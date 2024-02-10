| Seven Killed Several Others Injured As Lorry Hits Bus In Nellore

Seven killed, several others injured as lorry hits bus in Nellore

Hyderabad: Seven persons killed and 15 others seriously injured after a speeding truck collided with the bus in which they were travelling near Musunuru toll plaza, Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The bus was coming from Chennai to Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 08:21 AM

