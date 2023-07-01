AP: Pratakota mystery solved, man was killed by wife

Nandyal: The murder mystery of Pratakota village in Pagidyala mandal in the district has been resolved and it turned out that it was the wife of the victim who killed her husband with the help of her paramour.

Police said that Venkatanna, 42, was running a medical shop while his wife Shyamala was doing a saree business at home. They had a son Saratchandra, 9.

During investigation found that Shyamala had an illegal relationship with Kumaraswamy of Bethamcharla.

Venkatanna who came to know about it, began harassing his wife who then wanted to get rid of him and plotted the murder along with Kumaraswamy and five others. As part of this, they brought in a woman Devamani on to the scene.

Devamani introduced herself to Venkatanna on phone and laid a honey trap. She telephoned Venkatanna on June 19 and asked him to meet her on at the KC Canal bank near Bhaskarapuram village.

When he went there on his two-wheeler, Kumaraswamy and his friends ambushed him, throttled his neck with a wire and killed him. They later smashed his face with stones so that he could not be identified.

During investigation police suspected Shyamala by her body language and dug out the truth. Shyamala, Kumaraswamy, and his friends Srinivaslulu, Lakshmanna, Hussain Naidu, Ranganayakulu and Devamani were arrested and produced in court, police said.