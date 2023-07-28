AP: Sankar Foundationeye hospital commissions advanced equipment

The new equipment was inaugurated on Friday by Dr Jagannadh Kumar Challa, Senior Vitreo Retinal Surgeon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Visakhapatnam: Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Naidutota, which is playing a major role in prevention of blindness in the city has added a state-of-the-art and advanced SS-OCT (Swept Source Optical Coherence Tomography) equipment to provide high quality eye care services to the patients.

The equipment is being used for imaging ocular structure especially Choroid (deeper layer of

eye), retina, cornea etc. It is a modern diagnostic machine for in-depth examination of the patients in identifying eye ailments.

The new equipment was inaugurated on Friday by Dr Jagannadh Kumar Challa, Senior Vitreo Retinal Surgeon, Sankar Foundation in the presence of a strong team of Dr T Raveendra, Dr Nasrin, Dr Sirisha, Dr Laxmi, Dr Krishna Teja, Dr Annaji Rao, Dr Shravya and others.

