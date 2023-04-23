TTD to release special entry darshan tickets for May, June on April 25

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:08 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Tirupati: Tirumla Tirupati Devastham (TTD) has announced the release of Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets for May and June on April 23 at 10 a.m. Apart from this, the Tirumala accommodation quota for the months of May and June will be released online on April 26 at 10 a.m.

The Tirumala Srivari Virtual Seva token for May and June will also be released on April 24 at 10 a.m. Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Dipalankarana Seva tokens are available on the TTD website for booking.

Earlier, Central gave relief for TTD to accept foreign currency deposits offered by foreigners without details of the donors in the name of Srivari’s gifts. The MHA said only TTD is given such an exemption under Section 50(c) of the FCRS Act.