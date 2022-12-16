AP software exports a meagre 0.1 per cent

The value of software exports from India in 2021-22 was Rs.11.89 lakh crore which included exports from Indian Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT/ BPM) sectors.

New Delhi: Software exports from India exceed Rs 11.59 lakh crore but Andhra Pradesh accounts for only Rs.1290 crore. This was revealed by union Minister of State for Electronics Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a reply to a question by Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Of the total software exports, units registered under Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) accounted for Rs.6.29 lakh crore while the units registered under SEZ accounted for Rs.5.3 lakh crore, the minister said.

The states with the highest software exports are Karnataka (3.96 lakh crore), Maharashtra (Rs.2.37 lakh crore) and Telangana (Rs 1.81 lakh crore).

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh accounts for only Rs. 1256 crores, which is just 0.1% of the value of exports from India. Visakhapatnam city with a large number of prestigious universities and technical institutions contributed to IT/ITes exports to the tune of only Rs.776 crore.

Commenting on the pathetic state of the Information Technology (IT) sector’s export performance from Andhra Pradesh, GVL Narasimha Rao on Thursday stated, “The YCP government has totally neglected the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh which resulted in the software sector’s pathetic performance. It is shocking that the state of Andhra Pradesh that leads the country and the world in providing the most successful and capable IT manpower is completely absent from the IT sector.”

He said that he would continue to seek active support of the Central government for the growth of the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh and demanded that the YSRCP government in the state, not to neglect the IT sector which has the potential to transform the economy of Andhra Pradesh.