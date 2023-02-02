AP: Talks on to set up 6 nuclear reactors at Kovvada plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

New Delhi: Minister of Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that talks are being held with the Westinghouse Company (USA) for setting up six nuclear reactors in Kovvada at Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

This was disclosed in a written reply to a question by YSR Congress Party MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha during the third day of the Parliament session, on Thursday.

The Minister explained that after the negotiations with the Westinghouse Company, the project proposals would be finalized with details such as the cost of setting up the Kovvada nuclear power plant and the time taken for construction. At present, the pre-construction activities of the project are ongoing. Land acquisition, obtaining necessary permissions for the project, and studying the topography of the project site are underway.

He stated that 2,079 acres of land were needed for the Kovvada nuclear power project. Land acquisition of 2061 acres was completed so far and the transfer of this land in the name of Nuclear Power Corporation had also been completed, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also revealed that about 8,000 people would get employment at Kovvada Nuclear Power Plant. After the start of power generation activities along with the employment opportunities in the plants, many more people wouldget employment opportunities due to the economic activities of the contractors and vendors, he added.