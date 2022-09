AP: Unidentified persons open fire at moneylender in Ambedkar Konaseema

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Representational Image

Kakinada: Firing in Ambedkar Konaseema district has caused a stir in the state.

According to police, two unidentified persons came to the house of Satyanarayana Reddy, a moneylender in Ravulapalem on Monday. When the businessman’s son Adityareddy accosted them, they opened firing in which the former was injured in the hand. He immediately counter attacked upon which the strangers fled leaving the gun and a bag which contained countrymade bombs. Investigation is on.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh announces ban on plastic flexis