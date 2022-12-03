Hyderabad: Police arrest one person in Nagole jewelry firing incident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:44 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police reportedly took one person into custody in connection with the Nagole jewelry firing case on Saturday. The suspect was being questioned by the LB Nagar Central Crime Station officials at an undisclosed location.

Police sources said with the help of the footage from the surveillance cameras from the crime spot and the route from where the gang escaped after the crime, special teams identified and nabbed him. The whereabouts of the stolen gold ornaments were yet to be known.

A total of 15 special teams had been set up to identify and nab the assailants in the jewelry shop firing incident, in which two persons were injured and the assailants escaped with about 3 kg gold on Thursday night.

Officials suspected the involvement of interstate gangs with members aged in thirties belonging to north Indian states.

Comparison was also drawn on a similar type of robbery that took place in Keesara in 2018. The investigation officials are checking whether anyone belonging to that gang was involved.