Aparna Enterprises launches new production line in Hyderabad for uPVC products

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Building materials player Aparna Enterprises Limited launched a new production line at Bachupally in Hyderabad. The production line will address the uPVC profile and window and door system requirement of its uPVC brands Aparna Venster and Okotech.

The new line will expand the uPVC profile production capability of Aparna from 450 tonne to 700 tonne per month. It wants to augment it further to 1,100 tonne per month in 2023.

“Construction industry had posted a 17% growth rate in 2021. The building material sector also had witnessed a similar growth. The expansion is aimed at leveraging the growing opportunities, especially for uPVC window and door systems,” said T Chandrasekhar, Director-Technical.

Aparna Enterprises is also looking at increasing the dealership network for both the brands by 50%, a release said.