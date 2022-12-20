APGVB contract employees stage protest in Sangareddy

Employees alleged that the management was trying to remove them and to hire contract employees again through an agency

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:18 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

APGVB employees are staging a protest at its regional office in Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: A huge number of contract employees of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank ( APGVB) staged a protest at the regional office in Sangareddy on Tuesday demanding that the bank management regularise their employment.

Accusing the management of ignoring court orders, the employees alleged that the management was trying to remove them and to hire contract employees again through an agency.

The employees said they were discharging duties for meager salaries hoping for regularisation of their employment.

They forcibly entered the chairman’s chambers and raised slogans against the management. They also alleged that the management was not paying salaries to them.