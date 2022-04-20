App to control corruption in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File Photo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed that a special app for the Anti-Corruption Bureau be prepared for control of corruption in the state, on lines of the Disha app, in a month’s time.

Reviewing the programmes of the Home ministry here on Wednesday, he called for according top priority for ACB and Disha Enforcement Bureau programmes. ACB stations should be set up at mandal level and all the complaints on various departments should be dealt with properly, he stated.

Jagan also felt that the forensic wing should be streamlined to detect crimes and there should be no room for drug peddling which should be uprooted in the state. Educational institutions should be put under scanner for drug abuse, he said, and directed setting up a call centre and allotment of a toll free number for special enforcement bureau towards this.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .