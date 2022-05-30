‘Appear for exams with confidence’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Chairman and Nizamabad (Rural) MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan urged the government job aspirants to set fear aside and appear for the recruitment exams with confidence which would help them crack the exams with ease.

After the State government announcement of recruitment to 80,000 vacancies in various departments, MLAs have been extending free coaching to the government job seekers in their respective constituencies, he said while addressing the government job aspirants during the free awareness programme jointly conducted by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana on Monday.

Goverdhan Reddy appreciated Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana for organising the free awareness programmes on competitive exams for the government job aspirants.