Apple now has 825 million paid subscriptions across Services

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:45 AM, Fri - 29 April 22

San Francisco: Apple now has more than 825 million paid subscriptions across Services, up 165 million in the last one year.

The iPhone maker said that its Services revenue reached $19.8 billion — a 17 per cent increase (year-over-year).

Apple’s Services category includes App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Music, cloud services.

During the last 12 months, the company generated $75 billion in Services revenue.

“These impressive results reflect the impact of our continued investment in improving and expanding our services portfolio and the positive momentum that we’re seeing on many fronts,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO, said in an earnings call late on Thursday.

The company also said its Apple TV+ shows had earned over 240 awards and more than 960 nominations to date.

Apple also sold iPhones worth $50.6 billion in its March quarter — a 5 per cent increase year over year.

Macs saw big jump and the revenues were up 15 per cent to $10.4 billion.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple posted a record revenue of $97.3 billion for its March quarter, up 9 per cent year-over-year, with a net profit of $25 billion.

The company set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and wearables, home and accessories.