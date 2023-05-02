Apple Safari is now world’s second-most-used desktop browser

Apple Safari beat Microsoft Edge and became the world’s second-most-used desktop browser. Safari grew by 2% compared to the 2022 market share.
Hyderabad: Apple Safari beat Microsoft Edge and became the world’s second-most-used desktop browser. The reports say that 11.87% of desktop users are using Safari regularly. Safari grew by 2% compared to the 2022 market share, and Microsoft Edge grew by 1%. However, Google Chrome remains in first place with 66.13% of the market share.
Google Chrome: 66.13%
Safari: 11.87%
Microsoft Edge: 11%
Firefox: 5.65%
Opera: 3.09%
Internet Explorer: 0.55%