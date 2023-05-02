Apple Safari is now world’s second-most-used desktop browser

| Apple Safari Is Now Worlds Second Most Used Desktop Browser

Apple Safari beat Microsoft Edge and became the world’s second-most-used desktop browser. Safari grew by 2% compared to the 2022 market share.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: Apple Safari beat Microsoft Edge and became the world’s second-most-used desktop browser. The reports say that 11.87% of desktop users are using Safari regularly. Safari grew by 2% compared to the 2022 market share, and Microsoft Edge grew by 1%. However, Google Chrome remains in first place with 66.13% of the market share.

Google Chrome: 66.13%

Safari: 11.87%

Microsoft Edge: 11%

Firefox: 5.65%

Opera: 3.09%

Internet Explorer: 0.55%