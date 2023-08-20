Apple Watch cardio fitness notifications aid in detecting significant heart issues

AppleInsider reports that a 40-year-old man, wearing an Apple Watch Series 6, continuously received notifications indicating low VO2 max.

By IANS Updated On - 03:43 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

San Francisco: An Apple Watch‘s Cardio Fitness notifications have helped a healthy man by identifying a major heart issue, the media reported.

Researchers at Shackler School of Medicine and Leviev Heart Center in Israel conducted tests on the man and diagnosed a major heart problem: familial nonischemic cardiomyopathy with greatly reduced left ventricular systolic function.

After treatment began, which included additional cardio exercise routines, the symptoms started to get better.

Familial nonischemic cardiomyopathy occurs by the thinning and weakening of the heart muscle walls in at least one chamber, leading to an enlargement of that area.

As a result, the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently is compromised compared to its normal functioning.

“The researchers indicate that having a device like the Apple Watch can detect these categories, especially as it relates to early screenings that can potentially identify serious issues before they become a larger issue,” the report said.

Last month, an Apple Watch had helped to save a trail runner’s life after falling during a run, by calling an ambulance.

In June, a man had credited Apple Watch’s fall detection feature for saving his life by calling emergency services and his wife, after he fell from a ladder and hit his head.

In February this year, an Apple Watch had helped to save the wearer’s life, by alerting about a racing pulse following a nap that led to a diagnosis of severe internal bleeding.

Also, in January, an Apple Watch had been credited for detecting undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Apple Watch had helped to detect rare cancer in a 12-years old girl.