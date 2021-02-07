Application process for public courses in US

Students should research colleges, varsities thoroughly

Last week we introduced Public Administration and Public Policy programmes in the United States and learnt about professional opportunities in the field, types of degree programmes on offer, and relevant specialisations. Today, we will discuss the application process for these programmes.

If a student is considering continuing education in the field of public administration and/or public policy, they should first identify the right programme of study (refer to the previous column for details on the available programmes). Students may choose public administration, public policy, or a joint programme, combining the two fields or another subject with one of these two fields. Other factors to keep in mind while making the choice include your own educational background, admission requirements, duration of the programme, and cost of studies. Students applying for PhD programmes or a research-oriented master’s degree should read current literature and existing research of professors at relevant departments to match their academic and research goals with that of the institution.

It is important that students research accredited colleges and universities that offer these programmes. The database of accredited programmes and institutions may be accessed at the US Department of Education (https://ope.ed.gov/dapip/#/home) and Department of Homeland Security (https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/school-search) websites. In addition, students should explore the National Association of Schools of Public Affairs and Administration (www.naspaa.org) website. NASPAA is the professional accrediting organisation for programmes in the field of public policy and administration.

The application process for public administration and public policy programmes in the United States at the graduate level includes an online application, statement of purpose, resume/CV, 2-3 reference letters, transcripts from previously completed programmes of study, GRE/GMAT scores (if required), and English proficiency (TOEFL/IELTS/PTE/Duolingo). At the undergraduate level, the application process includes an online application, essays, 2-3 reference letters, school transcripts, SAT/ACT test score (if required), English language proficiency, and a financial statement.

Students should always check admission and application requirements of their shortlisted programmes and institutions before submitting the application. If funding support is required, students should submit the application by priority deadlines.

——— Monika Setia (Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at the U.S. – India Educational Foundation based at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad).

Q. We are confused about the different application deadlines for undergraduate programmes in the US. Can you please clarify?

— Adhya Kunwar

Ans. Application deadlines for undergraduate (bachelor’s degree) programmes in the US vary by university. As you may already know, fall and spring semesters are the two major academic intake periods at US institutions. Fall semester starts in mid-August to September while the spring semester starts in January.

Bachelor’s programme admissions in US universities have a few different application deadlines. “Regular decision” is the application process in which a student submits an application to an institution by a specified date and receives a decision within a reasonable and clearly stated period of time. The regular decision deadlines for fall intake are typically somewhere between October and March and for spring intake between March to August. Students may apply to any number of schools for regular decision without a binding commitment.

Another type of application deadline is “early decision” for which a student may apply earlier than regular decision deadline but only to one university where, if they are offered admission, they have to accept. So, early decision admissions are binding. A student should apply to only one university for early decision. The deadlines for early decisions are spread throughout October and November. The next type is the “early action” deadline wherein, like early decision, students apply earlier than regular decision.

However, students may consider more than one school for early action applications as the admission is nonbinding and does not require any commitment. The early action deadlines start as early as October. Not all US universities offer early action and early decision deadlines, so it is important to check the university website for application deadlines before starting the application. Students should be aware of the pros and cons of opting for early decision and early action, some of which have been explained in this webinar available on the EducationUSA India YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CZ5zwxhhDU. A few universities also offer rolling admission in which an institution reviews applications as they are completed and renders admission decisions to students throughout the admission cycle.

Q What is the difference between a college and university in the United States?

— Sravan Kumar

Ans. The term “college” and “university” are used interchangeably and often mean the same thing in the United States. Generally, colleges tend to be smaller and emphasise undergraduate education, while a university also offers graduate degrees. Within each college or university, you will find schools, such as school of engineering, school of business, etc.

