Applications invited for PM Rashtriya Bal Purashkar-2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Mancherial: District Welfare Officer Chinnaiah said that applications would be received from boys and girls for Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Purashkar 2023-2024.

Boys and girls aged below 18 years were eligible for applying with the last date for submitting the applications being August 31. Boys and girls who excelled in different fields could apply for the Child Excellence award. Boys and girls who showed valiance during emergencies were eligible for the Child Bravery Award.

The DWO further said that the hard copies of the documents submitted online should be dropped at his office on or before the last date. He advised the applicants to dial 9441506519 for more details and to visit https://awards.gov.in/ website for submitting applications online.