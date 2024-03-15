Mancherial Sakhi centre lacks permanent water facility

The centre was shifted from a rented premises to a new building constructed at Ramnagar on College Road in the district centre spending Rs 40 lakh in 2022.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 06:38 PM

Adilabad: Employees working with Sakhi one stop centre for women in distress are struggling to discharge duties due to lack of permanent drinking water facility to their office for nearly two years. Their plight can be attributed to the planning of visionless officials.

The Sakhi centre was shifted from a rented premises to a new building constructed at Ramnagar on College Road in the district centre spending Rs 40 lakh in 2022.

But, a permanent water source – a bore well was not included at the time of preparing estimations. A temporary pipeline was laid by drawing water from nearby an municipal overhead tank to supply water.

However, the building gets water through the connection only if the tank is full. Supply of the water is often disrupted when stones and silt gets formed in the pipeline and if the level of water depletes in the tank.

Consequently, the employees and women who take shelter at the centre are facing inconvenience.

The employees and victims are forced to wait for a long time to use restrooms. Sakhi Centre Administrator A Srilatha said that they were suffering owing to lack of a permanent water facility to the building.

She said applications were submitted to higher officials several times, requesting to sink a bore well, but in vain. She urged the authorities to take steps to address the challenge. Meanwhile, the employees did not get salaries for seven months.

They said that the delay in payment of the salaries was a routine affair. They stated that they were taking loans from friends and relatives to run their families.

Officials said that bills of food provided to victims of various forms of offences were also getting delayed. When asked, District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah said that salaries of the employees were hampered due to delay in sanctioning of funds by both State and Inion governments.

He, however, stated that bills of salaries for two months were already submitted to higher officials.

He hoped that the salaries would be credited to the bank accounts of the employees soon.